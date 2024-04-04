Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $264.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.00.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

