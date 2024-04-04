Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $285.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $221.31 and a one year high of $288.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.44.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

