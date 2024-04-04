Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 36,393 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.34 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

