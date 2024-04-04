FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Increased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after acquiring an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $385,860,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $436.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.56 and its 200-day moving average is $456.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.