Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 82,300 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 82,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $21,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.65. 148,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,359. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.07.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

