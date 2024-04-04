Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 59,600 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $67,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 114,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.85. The company had a trading volume of 318,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,260. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $30,800,511.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,616,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,687,644,325.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $30,800,511.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,616,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,687,644,325.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,728,897 shares of company stock valued at $932,420,280 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

