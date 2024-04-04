Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 21,800 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $48,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.22. 1,732,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,203. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $212.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.