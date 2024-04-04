Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,776. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $88.65 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

