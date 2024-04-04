Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases Shares of 278,000 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,153,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
