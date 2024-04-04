Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $8.30 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after buying an additional 88,132 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after buying an additional 505,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,610,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,001,000 after purchasing an additional 111,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.09. 269,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,521. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.58 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average is $112.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,699,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,390 shares of company stock worth $93,147,705 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

