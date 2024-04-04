Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 308,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,190,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.42% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 48,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,565,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087,364. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

