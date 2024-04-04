Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.19% of Align Technology worth $39,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5,179.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $6.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,745. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.89 and a 200-day moving average of $269.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

