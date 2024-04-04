Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

XOM opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $473.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

