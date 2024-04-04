Evercore ISI Raises Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $155.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on RYAAY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.67. The stock had a trading volume of 271,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

