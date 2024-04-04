Evercore ISI Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $78.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

HOLX stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 655,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,845. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

