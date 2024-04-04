Evercore ISI Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $92.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

EW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,729. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,022,982 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,992,709,000 after buying an additional 729,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

