Evercore ISI Boosts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $340.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.67.

Get Waters alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WAT

Waters Stock Up 0.5 %

Waters stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.85. 69,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,564. Waters has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,163,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.