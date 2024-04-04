Etfidea LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $475.52. 4,168,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,280. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

