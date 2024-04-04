Estate Counselors LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.80 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

