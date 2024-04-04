Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 755 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.09 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

