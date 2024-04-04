Estate Counselors LLC Makes New $19.98 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $285.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.75.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

