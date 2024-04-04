Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1,113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

