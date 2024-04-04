Estate Counselors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 7,361.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,730 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18,546.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,295,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,222,000 after buying an additional 4,272,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after buying an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 2,086,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
PDBC opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
