Estate Counselors LLC Buys 49,055 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.