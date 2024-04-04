Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,850 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $138.57 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $141.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

