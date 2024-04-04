Ergo Hits 1-Day Volume of $262,071.64 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00002708 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $135.71 million and $262,071.64 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,323.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $658.16 or 0.00977611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00150697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00048145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00194146 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00051669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00142970 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,434,122 coins and its circulating supply is 74,434,092 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

