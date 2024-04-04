Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Imperial Oil Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,124,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,490,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,203,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 136,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

