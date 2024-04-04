Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Reduced by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.