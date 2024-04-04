Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 2,854,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,348,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

