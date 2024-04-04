Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.4%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.76. 2,613,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,440,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

