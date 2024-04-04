Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.58. 1,127,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,314,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $651.54 million, a PE ratio of 139.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 459,393 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,838 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 66.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

