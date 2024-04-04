Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.11.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,964.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,781 shares of company stock worth $4,322,060. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after buying an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

