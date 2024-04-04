Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.72

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 142517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. HSBC lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.07 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Endava by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth about $58,433,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Endava by 156.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 528,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Endava by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 309,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

