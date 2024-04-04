Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.12

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.12 and last traded at C$32.22, with a volume of 25587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMP.A. Scotiabank cut their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

