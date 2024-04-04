Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.34. The stock had a trading volume of 523,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,775. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $114.94.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

