Emeren Group’s (SOL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

