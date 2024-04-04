Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $753.50 and last traded at $759.56. Approximately 720,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,190,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $760.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $737.62 billion, a PE ratio of 133.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $745.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.