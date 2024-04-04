Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $506.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.18. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.