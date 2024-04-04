Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
Educational Development stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57 and a beta of 1.19.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.