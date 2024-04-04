Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Educational Development stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.