Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Educational Development stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

