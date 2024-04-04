Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $690.97

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 690.97 ($8.67) and last traded at GBX 690 ($8.66), with a volume of 205679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.61).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 670.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 666.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.69 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Edinburgh Investment’s payout ratio is 2,076.92%.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.
