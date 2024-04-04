Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $205.32. 521,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

