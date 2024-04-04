Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.55. 302,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,134. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.