Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after buying an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $59,124,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OMC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.10. 430,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

