Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.3 %
HY traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. Analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
