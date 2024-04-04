Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HY shares. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.3 %

HY traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. Analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.