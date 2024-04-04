Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,768. The company has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average of $280.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

