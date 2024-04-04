Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

