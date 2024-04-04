Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 454.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 32.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,846,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,028,266. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

