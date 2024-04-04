Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,594. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.