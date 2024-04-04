Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,138,000 after buying an additional 386,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,270,000 after buying an additional 2,197,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,198. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

