Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,698,359. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

